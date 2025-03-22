Truffle Hound Capital LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. Lantronix comprises about 1.4% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned approximately 2.60% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 235.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $60,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Insider Transactions at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $37,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 253,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,051.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Palatnik bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantronix Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

