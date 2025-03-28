Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells 2,274 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christina Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $250,458.36.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $80.68 and a 1 year high of $121.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,774,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,905,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,679,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,331,000 after buying an additional 291,822 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,281,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 316,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after acquiring an additional 269,896 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

