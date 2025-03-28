Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$1,007,110.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 77,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,007,110.00.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE OLA opened at C$13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.05. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OLA. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.86.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

