Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 301,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 141,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Trading Down 20.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.