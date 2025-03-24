SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 44.92% and a negative return on equity of 353.92%.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

SKYX stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 738,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. SKYX Platforms has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -3,008.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company’s first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling’s electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

