Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sunrun (RUN)

3/12/2025 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

3/4/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

3/3/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Sunrun was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/28/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $18.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,798,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,358,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,637.60. This trade represents a 12.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,182.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 418,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,397 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

