Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%.
EPAC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.53. 528,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,143. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
