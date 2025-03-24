Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 25,895 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $45.30.

Central Securities Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Securities

In related news, CEO John C. Hill acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,143.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $59,755.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,864.90. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,691,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.