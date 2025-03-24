Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 89,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 25,895 shares.The stock last traded at $45.63 and had previously closed at $45.30.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44.
In related news, CEO John C. Hill acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $32,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,143.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $59,755.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,864.90. This represents a 1.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
