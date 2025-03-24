Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 — Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Source Capital Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SOR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.84. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.
Source Capital Company Profile
