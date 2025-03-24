Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares $0.21 — Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Source Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SOR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.84. 6,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

