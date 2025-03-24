Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.35. 713,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,084,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Trading Up 11.1 %

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $687.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

In related news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This trade represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,035,120 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 542.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 251.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67,855 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 34.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

