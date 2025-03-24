ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 618258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.
ARC Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.
ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
ARC Resources Increases Dividend
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Super Micro Stock: $7.2M Call Options Signal Big Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for 2025: Long-Term Winners to Watch
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- D-Wave Stock: Is Quantum Blockchain the Next Big Catalyst?
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.