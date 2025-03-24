ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 618258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

