Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$155,508.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00.
Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,714. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
