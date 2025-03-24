Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Senior Officer Sells C$155,508.00 in Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$155,508.00.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.18 on Monday, hitting C$11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,714. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.08 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.18.

Read Our Latest Report on HBM

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.