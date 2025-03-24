Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
Ryman Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.
