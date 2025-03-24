MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao Buys 500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MicroStrategy Stock Up 10.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $31.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,854,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,531. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 3.36.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.
