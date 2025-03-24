Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 764,241 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 184,799 shares.The stock last traded at $30.47 and had previously closed at $30.44.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENI. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

