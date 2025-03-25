Bay Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Bay Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

