PKS Advisory Services LLC Makes New $939,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $358,151,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $350,707,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,416,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,310,539,000 after buying an additional 2,765,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,904,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.86. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.