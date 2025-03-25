Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $2.10 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,938,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,238,000 after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $232.62 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.61.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

Get Our Latest Report on HLT

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.