1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Buys $138,000.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,859,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,384,268.88. This represents a 0.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 66,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $485,760.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 2.3 %

FLWS stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $368.89 million, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

