David M. Orbach Buys 10,000 Shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,410.56. This represents a 5.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $108.93 million, a P/E ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.95%.

SR Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SR Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

