Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Up 13.3% – Still a Buy?

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.35 and last traded at $138.35. 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.08.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.05.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

