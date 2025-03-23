Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE DE opened at $471.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.00.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

