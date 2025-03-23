Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $200.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $196.95 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.97.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

