Benjamin Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Benjamin Hill Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Benjamin Hill Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benjamin Hill Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Benjamin Hill property located in the Caborca gold belt; and Sonora Gold property located in the mining district of Benjamin Hill in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benjamin Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benjamin Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.