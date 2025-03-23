LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,898,912 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,169,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,898,912 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

