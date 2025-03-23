Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.8 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $126.42 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $212.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.