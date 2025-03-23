LPL Financial LLC Has $371.18 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $316.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.15.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

