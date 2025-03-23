Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

