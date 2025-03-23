Social Media Stocks To Watch Now – March 20th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Expedia Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business centers on social media platforms and related digital communication services. Investors in these stocks are betting on the continued growth and monetization of online social networks, which can be subject to rapid changes in user trends and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,699,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,605,846. The company has a market capitalization of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $89.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,385,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,495. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.92. 1,382,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,893. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.26. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Featured Articles