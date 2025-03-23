PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Stock Price Up 13.6% – Here’s What Happened

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.
About PropTech Investment Co. II
PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
