Altimeter Growth (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.87. 150,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 99,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.
Altimeter Growth Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87.
Altimeter Growth Company Profile
Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
