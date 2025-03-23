Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,611,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 354,348 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up about 20.1% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $230,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

