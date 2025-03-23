LPL Financial LLC Buys 329,632 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $520,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY opened at $215.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.98 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

