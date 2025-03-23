American Century Companies Inc. Has $185.56 Million Stock Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436,084 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Crescent Energy worth $185,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Crescent Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In related news, Director Michael Duginski bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,840.66. This trade represents a 1.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Read Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 2.18.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.