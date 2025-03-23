Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $94,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Arete Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $227.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.13. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $145.75 and a 1-year high of $232.37.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.