Community Bank N.A. Has $2.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after acquiring an additional 888,764 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

