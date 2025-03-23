Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Camtek were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Camtek by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAMT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Camtek Price Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Camtek

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.