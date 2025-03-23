M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $147,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6,321.4% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,063,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969,398 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,678,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,066,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

