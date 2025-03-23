iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,374,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 817,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,584,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,865 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after acquiring an additional 471,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 635,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 369,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG opened at $55.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

