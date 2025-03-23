ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Del Sette Capital Management LLC

Del Sette Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for 9.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $11,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

