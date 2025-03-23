M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $82,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

