M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.04.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

