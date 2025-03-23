Cormark Increases Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$12.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Orla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$11.50 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.86.

TSE:OLA opened at C$12.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.83. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

