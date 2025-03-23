Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$86.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.4 %

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

TSE ATD opened at C$70.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$72.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$65.95 and a 52 week high of C$85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

