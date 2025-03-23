Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

Accenture, Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Medtronic, Halliburton, and Tempus AI are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares issued by companies that focus on developing or deploying AI technologies, ranging from machine learning and robotics to natural language processing and computer vision. These stocks often represent firms driving innovation and digital transformation across various industries, making them potentially high-growth but sometimes high-volatility investments due to the evolving nature of AI technologies and markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Accenture stock traded down $21.52 on Thursday, hitting $302.95. 5,564,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.78. Accenture has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,921,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,131,865. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.21.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $19.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $824.40. 974,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $979.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $984.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.96. 1,628,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,343,810. The company has a market cap of $270.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.70. 3,429,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,045,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.96. 8,638,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Tempus AI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,778. Tempus AI has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

