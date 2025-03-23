Guardian Partners Inc. Acquires New Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,850,000. SAP makes up about 1.3% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in SAP by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP stock opened at $272.69 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $175.08 and a fifty-two week high of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average is $249.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

