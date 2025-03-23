iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,717 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Generac by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Generac by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,123,000 after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $131.57 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $195.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at $82,129,498.75. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

