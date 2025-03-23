iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 66,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $369.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.04 and a 200-day moving average of $391.73. The company has a market capitalization of $97.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.