Guardian Partners Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,987,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Guardian Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $380.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $406.98 and a 200 day moving average of $401.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

