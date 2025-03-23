Guardian Partners Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GIB opened at $98.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.92 and a twelve month high of $122.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI Announces Dividend

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

